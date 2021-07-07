World
Large explosion aboard ship at Dubai port
A large explosion has occurred aboard a container ship anchored at the Port of Jebel Ali on the outskirts of Dubai, causing buildings to shake in parts of the city, witnesses and officials say.
The blast happened just before 12 a.m. local time on Thursday and could be seen, felt and heard across the city in the United Arab Emirates. Footage from the scene showed fires burning at and near the container ship.
“A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port,” the city’s government said in a statement. “The fire is under control and there are no deaths or injuries.”
The name of the ship was not immediately confirmed by officials, but is believed to be the “Ocean Trader” container ship, which is registered in the Comoros. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.
“Three containers contain flammable materials. There are no explosives inside it or radioactive materials,” Lt. General Abdullah Al Marri, the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, told Gulf News.
The Port of Jebel Ali is the biggest and busiest port in the Middle East, and one of the busiest in the world.
According to #Dubai Civil Defence, no fatalities have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/faJ6QFjgFI— Ali Al Shouk (@alialshouk) July 7, 2021
BREAKING: Large explosion at the Port of Jebel Ali in Dubai, cause unknown pic.twitter.com/8ErwMUxgPS— BNO News (@BNONews) July 7, 2021
Aftermath of explosion at Jebel Ali port this evening. #UAE pic.twitter.com/QojeIKyRBq— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) July 7, 2021
الحريق تحت السيطرة ولا توجد أي وفيات أو إصابات جراء الحادث في ميناء جبل علي pic.twitter.com/cQAVRDSa5c— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021
