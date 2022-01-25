New Brunswick Amber Alert: Kenton Murphy missing from Miramichi

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Kenton was found safe and his mother was taken into custody.

A New Brunswick Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kenton Murphy after he was taken by his non-custodial mother from his home in Miramichi, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Kenton was last seen at his home in the Douglastown area of Miramichi at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to New Brunswick RCMP. His mother, 33-year-old Ashley Rose Munn, is believed to have taken Kenton some time between 2:30 and 6 a.m.

“Ashley Munn does not have custody of Kenton, and police are concerned for his well being,” police said in the amber alert. Other details about the circumstances of Kenton’s disappearance were not immediately released.

Munn is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a black 2008 Nissan Xterra SUV with licence plate JET 685.

Kenton is described as having a slender build, weighing approximately 45 to 50 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing blue camouflage pyjamas.

Anyone who sees Kenton, Munn, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call New Brunswick RCMP if you have any other information that could help investigators.

