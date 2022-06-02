Texas Amber Alert: Mansa Igbokwe abducted after homicide

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 3-month-old Mansa Igbokwe after he was abducting during a double shooting near Houston, local officials say. One of the victims – believed to be the suspect’s mother-in-law – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when officers were called for a shooting in the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring, a community in Montgomery County. Upon arrival, deputies found two victims who both appeared to have been shot in the head.

“The investigation at this point has determined that [the suspect] shot his wife and her mother after a dispute about child custody, and fled the scene with his three-month-old son, Mansa Igbokwe,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The suspect has been identified as Obinna Igbokwe, a 41-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He is possibly wearing a tan shirt and brown pants.

Obinna is believed to have taken the child in a white 2008 Honda Accord with Texas license plate number KMY0702. The vehicle, which has dark tinted windows, was last known to be in the area of Interstate 45 and Highway 105.

“Law enforcement believes that the child is in imminent danger of seriously bodily injury or death,” the sheriff’s office said. It added that Obinna is believed to be “armed and dangerous” and the public should not try to approach him.

The victims of the shooting were identified as Tangela Igbokwe and Linda Larkins. Tangela was taken to a local emergency room where she was listed in critical condition. Larkins succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Mansa is described as a 3-month-old black boy with long, curly black hair and brown eyes, standing 1 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white onesie with pictures.

Anyone who sees Mansa, Obinna or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760 5800 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case number 22A161172.

This is an amber alert.