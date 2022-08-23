Legal
1 killed in shooting at Eden Prairie Center mall in Minnesota
One person has been found dead after at least one shot was fired at Eden Prairie Center mall near Minneapolis, local officials and witnesses say. It’s being treated as an apparent suicide.
The incident began just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday when officers were called for reports of an “active shooter” at the mall in Eden Prairie. The shooting happened at Scheels, a sporting goods store which is also known for selling handguns and rifles.
When officers arrived at the mall and went to the second floor of Scheels, they found a “young male” who was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.
The initial reports of an “active shooter” caused a massive emergency response to the mall, but there were no reports of other injuries. The mall was put on lockdown as a precaution, and buildings and offices of Eden Prairie Schools were briefly on stay-put lockdown.
“The area has been secured. There is no danger to the public,” Eden Prairie Police said in a statement.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis related to suicide, mental health or substance use, dial or text the U.S. Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a counselor in your area. If you’re in the UK, call the Samaritans at 116123.
There are tons of cops and firefighters outside Eden Prairie Center. Word from the employees at Wildfire where I’m at is #activeshooter situation at @SCHEELS— What New Hellscape Is This (@SciSuburb) August 23, 2022
This is not yet confirmed as far as I know! pic.twitter.com/G5PCkfLsxK
Man tests positive for monkeypox, COVID and HIV at the same time
1 killed in shooting at Eden Prairie Center mall in Minnesota
Woman falls to her death near Oregon waterfall
Twitter suspends Republican candidate who called for violence against FBI
Pilots of Boeing 737 fall asleep, miss landing
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
Pilots of Boeing 737 fall asleep, miss landing
-
Politics4 days ago
Twitter suspends Republican candidate who called for violence against FBI
-
US News5 days ago
Brain-eating amoeba kills child in Nebraska
-
US News4 days ago
Woman falls to her death near Oregon waterfall
-
World3 hours ago
Man tests positive for monkeypox, COVID and HIV at the same time