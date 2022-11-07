Texas Amber Alert: Joanna Luna abducted in San Antonio

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for Joanna Luna, a 13-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted in San Antonio more than two months ago, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Joanna was last seen in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in San Antonio at 2:50 a.m. on August 20. It was not immediately clear why it took more than 2 months to issue an amber alert for the missing girl.

Advertisment

The suspect has been identified as Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, a 17-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. The nature of his relationship to Joanna, if any, was not immediately clear.

Richard and Joanna are believed to be driving in a Uhaul with Arizona license plate number AE4438.

Specific details about the circumstances of Joanna’s disappearance have not been released. A spokesman for the San Antonio Police Department said on October 1 that Joanna has a medical condition which requires “urgent care.”

Advertisment

Joanna is described as a 13-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slides.

Anyone who sees Joanna, Richard, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.