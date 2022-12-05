Small earthquake hits near San Jose, felt in San Francisco

A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 has struck near San Jose, with shaking felt as far away as San Francisco, seismologists and residents say.

The earthquake, which struck at 3:13 p.m. on Monday, was centered about 10 miles east of San Jose, or 48 miles southeast of San Francisco.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude of Monday’s earthquake at 3.7. It said it struck about 4 miles below the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but the shaking was felt across San Jose. It was also felt in Sunnyvale, San Mateo, Fremont, Oakland and San Francisco.