Shooting at Lunar New Year’s Eve party near Los Angeles, 10 killed

A heavily-armed gunman has opened fire at a Lunar New Year’s Eve party near Los Angeles, killing 10 people and injuring at least 10 others before fleeing the scene, officials say. The shooter remains at large.

The incident happened at 10:22 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called for reports of an active shooter at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, where people were celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 10 people were killed and at least 10 others were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions range from critical to stable, he said.

A possible motive for Saturday’s shooting was not immediately known but the incident happened while a New Year’s Eve party was taking place at Star Dance Studio. A photo from the scene showed multiple victims on the floor of the studio.

A festival for the Lunar New Year was also taking place outside the building earlier in the evening, but all of the gunfire appears to have been fired inside the studio. Two witnesses said they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks.

The suspect – an unidentified man who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle – fled the scene and remained at large on early Sunday morning, Captain Meyer said. His identity is unknown and no suspect description has been released.

Police also responded to Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, which is right next to Monterey Park, to investigate a possible connection to the mass shooting. CBS LA reported that someone was possibly disarmed by citizens at the second location.