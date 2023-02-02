World
2 trains collide in northern Greece, at least 38 killed
A passenger train with more than 350 passengers has collided with a freight train in Greece, killing at least 38 people and injuring more than 100 others, officials say, making it the worst rail disaster in Greek history. An unknown number of people remain trapped.
The accident happened at 11:21 p.m. on Tuesday when the two trains – carrying about 370 people in total – collided near Evangelismos, a town in Tempi, about 22 kilometers northeast of Larissa and 230 kilometers northwest of Athens.
“In Evangelismos, there was a head-on collision between two trains: a freight train and the IC 62 train which departed from Athens to Thessaloniki,” the operator said in a statement. “Firefighters and Hellenic Train personnel rushed to the scene to take part in rescue operations and provide assistance to travelers.”
Footage from the scene showed that some of the cars were badly mangled or engulfed in flames, though others appeared to be mostly intact. The fire at the scene was quickly brought under control and later extinguished.
Vasilios Vathrakogiannis, a spokesman for the fire department, said at least 38 people were confirmed dead by 6:30 p.m. At least 130 others were injured, including 25 people who suffered severe burns, amputations or other serious injuries.
The death toll could rise further as some people remain trapped in the wreckage. “Car 1 and 2 [of the passenger train] don’t exist anymore, they were almost completely destroyed,” Thessaly Governor Kostas Agorastos said in an interview.
There was no immediate word on how many people were still unaccounted for. Vathrakogiannis said 214 of the passengers were taken by bus to either Thessaloniki or Larissa, including 58 people who were treated for minor injuries.
“The process of freeing people is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” the spokesman said.
Tuesday’s accident is the deadliest rail disaster in Greek history. In 1968, a passenger train crashed into another near Corinth, killing 34 people and injuring 125 others.
Russian scientist who helped create COVID vaccine found strangled to death
Florida man arrested with boxes filled with child porn
Nearly 3,500 sea lions in Peru die of H5N1 bird flu
5.8-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico
China reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World2 days ago
China reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
US News7 days ago
Florida resident dies of brain-eating amoeba, used tap water to clean sinuses
-
Business1 week ago
Billionaire Thomas H. Lee found dead in apparent suicide at New York office
-
World1 week ago
Young girl dies of H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia
-
Business1 week ago
1 person stabbed in front of Microsoft headquarters
-
World1 week ago
Cambodia reports 2nd human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
World21 hours ago
Nearly 3,500 sea lions in Peru die of H5N1 bird flu
-
World1 week ago
Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan