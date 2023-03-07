World
7.0 quake hits north of New Zealand, causes small tsunami
A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake has struck the Pacific Ocean near the Kermadec Islands, far north of New Zealand’s mainland, seismologists say. Small tsunami waves were observed at a nearby island.
The earthquake, which struck at 1:56 p.m. local time on Thursday, was centered about 195 kilometers (121 miles) southeast of Raoul Island, the largest of the Kermadec Islands, or 1,125 kilometers (700 miles) northeast of Auckland.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0, down from 7.1 in an earlier assessment. It struck about 22 kilometers (14 miles) below the seabed, making it a shallow earthquake.
Tsunami alerts – which were initially issued for the Kermadec Islands, Fiji, New Zealand and Tonga – were canceled when it was determined there was no longer a threat.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said very small tsunami waves were observed at two locations on Raoul Island, which is uninhabited except for a permanently-manned weather and radio station.
“Minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some coastal areas near the earthquake over the next few hours,” the center said in an update. “Remain observant and exercise normal caution near the sea. Otherwise, no action is required.”
New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands and the surrounding region as a whole are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which is prone to large earthquakes. Volcanic eruptions also occur in the region.
Earlier this month, a strong but deep 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean near the Kermadec Islands. And in June 2019, a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake caused a small tsunami at Raoul Island.
7.0 quake hits north of New Zealand, causes small tsunami
Chance asteroid will hit Earth in 2046 remains small but growing, NASA says
South African rapper Costa Titch dies on stage at music festival
Fire engulfs 16-story building in Karachi, Pakistan
Gunmen open fire at bar in Playa del Carmen, injuring 3
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Haven Barker missing from Trinity County
-
World6 days ago
Gunman kills at least 6 at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in Germany
-
World4 days ago
South African rapper Costa Titch dies on stage at music festival
-
World1 week ago
New asteroid has ‘very small chance’ of hitting Earth in 2046
-
Politics7 days ago
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell taken to hospital after fall
-
World1 week ago
Otter, sea lions and red foxes test positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
World6 days ago
2 lions die of COVID-19 at Japanese zoo
-
World6 days ago
Gunmen open fire at bar in Playa del Carmen, injuring 3