Ohio Amber Alert: 2 children abducted in Zanesville

An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Kale Clark and 3-year-old Iszak Shamblin after they were allegedly abducted in Zanesville in Muskingum County. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The two children were last seen at 531 Main Street in Zanesville, which is the location of a dance school, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The children are believed to have been taken in a silver/tan 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number HVZ6139. The vehicle has a luggage rack, tinted windows, and a coloring book page in the back window.

Anyone who sees Kale, Iszak or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.