Shelter in place issued after cargo train derails in Springfield, Ohio

A cargo train has derailed in Springfield, Ohio, knocking down power lines and prompting a shelter-in-place for nearby residents, local officials say. More than 1,500 homes are without power.

The accident happened at 4:54 p.m. on Saturday when between 20 and 30 cars of a 212-car freight train derailed at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park in Springfield.

It was not immediately known what the train was carrying but Thomas Crosson, a spokesman for Norfolk Southern, said no hazardous materials were involved and that no one was injured.

Despite the statement, the Clark County Emergency Management Agency has urged residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.

“Norfolk Southern has told authorities that hazardous materials are not involved in this incident,” the agency said. “First responders and emergency officials are currently working at the site to confirm their report.”

“We’re also aware of power outages in the area due to downed power lines,” the agency added. More than 1,500 homes in Clark County are affected by the power outage, according to county officials.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he received calls from both President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to offer help from the federal government.

Railway safety has been the subject of increased debate in the wake of a massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3. No one was killed but the crash released hazardous materials into the air and forced the evacuation of nearby residents.

