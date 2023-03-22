Legal
At least 2 people shot at East High School in Denver
Police and other emergency services in Colorado are responding to reports of a shooting at East High School in Denver, local officials and witnesses say. At least two people have been shot.
The incident began just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday when officers were called for a shooting at the high school, which was immediately put on lockdown.
The Denver Police Department said at least two people – both adults – were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions or identities were not immediately known.
“It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info,” a police spokesperson said. Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released.
Denver Public Schools confirmed that East High School had been put on lockdown. “All students are in their third period classrooms. We are holding them there until further notice,” the school district said in a statement.
