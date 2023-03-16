Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Joshua Saldana-Hernandez missing from Houston
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Joshua Saldana-Hernadez after he went missing with his mother in Houston, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Joshua and his mother, 18-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, were last seen at about 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday when they walked away from the 3600 block of Wood Chase in Houston, according to the amber alert.
Specific details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released but investigators believe Joshua is endangered. His mother was listed as a suspect.
Hernandez is described as an 18-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black top and black pants.
Joshua is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees Joshua or Hernandez is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
