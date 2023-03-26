US News
Tiger escapes from Georgia zoo after tornado
At least one tiger has escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in Pine Mountain, Georgia after a tornado hit the area, officials say. It’s unclear if the animal is still inside the park.
A tornado touched down in Troup County at around 7 a.m. on Sunday, downing trees and damaging a number of buildings.
A short time later, Wild Animal Safari reported that at least one of its tigers was unaccounted for. There were conflicting reports on whether a second tiger had also escaped.
In a Facebook post, the zoo said it will remain closed today.
It’s unclear if the animal is still inside the zoo. Anyone who sees the animal is urged to call 911.
Other details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Tiger escapes from Georgia zoo after tornado
Russia deploying nuclear weapons to Belarus
2 migrants found dead, 15 injured inside train car in Texas
Drone attack kills U.S. contractor in northeast Syria
North Carolina Amber Alert: Kayson Monk missing after Greensboro shooting
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
Strong earthquake hits Ecuador, at least 15 dead
-
World1 week ago
Five missing women found dead in Central Mexico
-
World5 days ago
Strong earthquake hits Afghanistan and Pakistan, at least 12 dead
-
World1 week ago
Unidentified illness kills at least 5 people in Tanzania
-
World5 days ago
Tanzania declares outbreak of Ebola-like Marburg virus
-
World3 days ago
Alert in central Mexico after theft of radioactive material
-
Legal5 days ago
Tennessee 1st grade teacher arrested for sexually abusing students
-
Legal4 days ago
5 killed in shooting at South Carolina home