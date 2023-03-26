Tiger escapes from Georgia zoo after tornado

At least one tiger has escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in Pine Mountain, Georgia after a tornado hit the area, officials say. It’s unclear if the animal is still inside the park.

A tornado touched down in Troup County at around 7 a.m. on Sunday, downing trees and damaging a number of buildings.

A short time later, Wild Animal Safari reported that at least one of its tigers was unaccounted for. There were conflicting reports on whether a second tiger had also escaped.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said it will remain closed today.

It’s unclear if the animal is still inside the zoo. Anyone who sees the animal is urged to call 911.

Other details were not immediately available.

