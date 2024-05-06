6 people injured in Fort Worth, Texas drive-by shooting

Six young people were injured, one of them just 3 years old, when someone opened fire from a car outside an apartment complex in Fort Worth, Texas, according to local officials.

The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when police officers were called for a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail in the western part of the city.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two adults and four children with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside. The victims ranged in age from 3 to 19 years old and with injuries from minor to severe.

“Officers immediately assisted in providing medical attention alongside the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Article continues below the player

Five of the victims were taken to area hospitals where their conditions were not immediately released. The other victim suffered only minor injuries and refused to be transported.

No arrests were made as of early Thursday morning but police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there’s no indication of a threat to the general public.

“[Police] can confirm that a suspect vehicle was observed driving by this location and at least one or more individuals shot from the suspect vehicle toward all of the victims at the location,” officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.