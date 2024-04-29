Houthi missiles target Malta-flagged container ship near Yemen

Houthi militants fired 3 missiles towards a Malta-flagged container ship on Monday, causing explosions near the vessel, according to maritime security firms. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. Yemen time when Houthi forces fired a salvo of three missiles towards the merchant vessel, which was traveling from Djibouti to the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The incident occurred about 54 nautical miles northwest of Al Mukha in Yemen, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and British maritime security firm Ambrey.

“UKMTO has been informed by Company Security Officer of an explosion in close proximity to a Merchant Vessel,” the agency said in a warning. “Vessel and crew are reported safe. Authorities are investigating.”

Ambrey said the vessel was targeted because its listed operator’s ongoing trade with Israel, although Houthis did not immediately issue a claim of responsibility. The vessel’s name was not released.

Houthi forces in Yemen, which are backed by Iran, have targeted dozens of ships in the Red Sea during a months-long campaign, claiming to target vessels supporting the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip. In response, U.S. and British forces have carried out airstrikes in Yemen.