World
Houthi missiles target Malta-flagged container ship near Yemen
Houthi militants fired 3 missiles towards a Malta-flagged container ship on Monday, causing explosions near the vessel, according to maritime security firms. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened at around 10 a.m. Yemen time when Houthi forces fired a salvo of three missiles towards the merchant vessel, which was traveling from Djibouti to the Saudi city of Jeddah.
The incident occurred about 54 nautical miles northwest of Al Mukha in Yemen, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and British maritime security firm Ambrey.
“UKMTO has been informed by Company Security Officer of an explosion in close proximity to a Merchant Vessel,” the agency said in a warning. “Vessel and crew are reported safe. Authorities are investigating.”
Ambrey said the vessel was targeted because its listed operator’s ongoing trade with Israel, although Houthis did not immediately issue a claim of responsibility. The vessel’s name was not released.
Houthi forces in Yemen, which are backed by Iran, have targeted dozens of ships in the Red Sea during a months-long campaign, claiming to target vessels supporting the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip. In response, U.S. and British forces have carried out airstrikes in Yemen.
Houthi missiles target Malta-flagged container ship near Yemen
Oleg Zhelezko: Leading Da Vinci Capital Management to Prosperous Ventures
Boy, 16, shoots 10 people at Sanford, Florida event venue
Texas Amber Alert: Legend Torres abducted in San Marcos
Most Viewed
-
US News3 days ago
4 more cats test positive for H5N1 bird flu in the U.S.
-
Legal20 hours ago
Boy, 16, shoots 10 people at Sanford, Florida event venue
-
US News1 week ago
Large fire next to Flying Monkey theater in Plymouth, New Hampshire
-
US News6 days ago
2 killed in cargo plane crash near Fairbanks, Alaska
-
US News1 week ago
At least 9 people shot at Memphis block party
-
Legal1 day ago
Texas Amber Alert: Legend Torres abducted in San Marcos
-
World4 days ago
28 pilot whales die after mass stranding on Australian beach
-
Legal6 days ago
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov arrested for taking bribe