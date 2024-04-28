Boy, 16, shoots 10 people at Sanford, Florida event venue

A 16-year-old boy opened fire at a party near Sanford, Florida on early Sunday, injuring at least 10 people, according to local officials. The suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The incident happened shortly after midnight while deputies were heading to Cabana Live, where officers were planning to conduct an area patrol because the venue was hosting a large crowd.

Cabana Live is an event venue and restaurant at 4380 Carraway Place in unincorporated Sanford, about 18 miles north of Orlando. A private party was taking place at the time of the incident.

“Upon arrival, Deputies heard multiple gunshots originating from the rear of the establishment, prompting the dispersal of the crowd,” the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Article continues below the player

Officers determined that several patrons had been shot and a security officer at the business was able to successfully apprehend the shooter, who was later identified as a 16-year-old boy.

“The incident began as a verbal altercation that escalated, leading to the gunfire,” police said. “It resulted in a total of 10 victims sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, primarily to their lower extremities.”

Cabana Live, in a statement, said it was praying for all those involved in the shooting. “Our Cabana Live family is 100% safe and appreciate all the prayers and concerns,” they said.