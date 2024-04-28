Legal
Boy, 16, shoots 10 people at Sanford, Florida event venue
A 16-year-old boy opened fire at a party near Sanford, Florida on early Sunday, injuring at least 10 people, according to local officials. The suspect was quickly taken into custody.
The incident happened shortly after midnight while deputies were heading to Cabana Live, where officers were planning to conduct an area patrol because the venue was hosting a large crowd.
Cabana Live is an event venue and restaurant at 4380 Carraway Place in unincorporated Sanford, about 18 miles north of Orlando. A private party was taking place at the time of the incident.
“Upon arrival, Deputies heard multiple gunshots originating from the rear of the establishment, prompting the dispersal of the crowd,” the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Officers determined that several patrons had been shot and a security officer at the business was able to successfully apprehend the shooter, who was later identified as a 16-year-old boy.
“The incident began as a verbal altercation that escalated, leading to the gunfire,” police said. “It resulted in a total of 10 victims sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, primarily to their lower extremities.”
Cabana Live, in a statement, said it was praying for all those involved in the shooting. “Our Cabana Live family is 100% safe and appreciate all the prayers and concerns,” they said.
Most Viewed
-
US News2 days ago
4 more cats test positive for H5N1 bird flu in the U.S.
-
US News1 week ago
Large fire next to Flying Monkey theater in Plymouth, New Hampshire
-
US News5 days ago
2 killed in cargo plane crash near Fairbanks, Alaska
-
US News1 week ago
At least 9 people shot at Memphis block party
-
Legal5 days ago
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov arrested for taking bribe
-
World4 days ago
28 pilot whales die after mass stranding on Australian beach
-
World1 week ago
Russian bomber crashes in southwest Russia after airstrikes in Ukraine
-
Legal18 hours ago
Texas Amber Alert: Legend Torres abducted in San Marcos