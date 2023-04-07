World
7 killed in armed attack at Mexican resort
An armed attack at a resort in central Mexico has left at least 7 dead, all of whom are believed to be members of the same family, according to authorities and local media. A minor is among those killed.
The attack occurred on Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m. at a resort in Cortazar, located in the state of Guanajuato, according to a statement from local officials. The armed group, with as many as 20 gunmen carrying rifles, entered the resort and fired directly at the victims.
At least seven people were killed, including a seven-year-old child, three women and three men. One person was critically injured in the attack. While authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the victims, witnesses and first responders told local media that the victims may have been a family.
The massacre took place while multiple families, including many children, were present, resulting in nervous breakdowns that required medical attention from first responders for some witnesses.
The armed group took the resort’s security cameras and monitor before fleeing the scene, according to the statement from local authorities. A security operation has been launched, but as of Saturday night, no suspects were arrested.
The state of Guanajuato in central Mexico has gained notoriety for its high levels of violence stemming from fuel theft, known as “huachicol,” and the ongoing dispute between drug cartels vying for control of the region’s drug trafficking operations. As a result, the state has become one of the most violent in Mexico in recent years.
3 Minnesota police officers shot while responding to domestic call
Mass shooting at birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama
6 shot, 2 killed, in new mass shooting in Louisville
7 killed in armed attack at Mexican resort
Virginia Amber Alert: Brielle Silver abducted in Newport News
North Korea releases footage of first-ever solid-fuel ICBM launch
WATCH: ‘Near-miss’ as trees fall at Masters Tournament in Georgia
WATCH: U.S., South Korea and Japan hold naval exercises amidst rising tensions
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
4 people die in group suicide at China’s famous glass skywalk
-
US News1 week ago
3 cats in the U.S. test positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal4 days ago
North Carolina mom kills 3 kids, herself during FaceTime video call
-
World5 days ago
Volcano erupts in Russia’s Far East, covering towns in ash
-
US News1 week ago
4 killed in small plane crash off the coast of Florida
-
Politics2 days ago
Netherlands to legalize euthanasia for children below 12
-
US News6 days ago
Another cat in the U.S. dies of H5N1 bird flu
-
Politics6 days ago
North Korea ignores South Korea’s phone calls for 4th day