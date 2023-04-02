Legal
Ecuador allows public to carry firearms for self-defense
Ecuador’s president has announced that the general public will be allowed to apply for permits to own and carry firearms for self-defense. The decision was made in response to the rising levels of homicide and crime.
During a nighttime national address on Saturday, President Guillermo Lasso outlined a series of measures aimed at combating crime in the South American country. Among the measures is the approval of the possession and carrying of firearms for personal defense.
“Ecuadorians, we have a common enemy: crime, drug trafficking, and organized crime,” Lasso said in his address. “We have amended the decree that allows for the possession and carrying of firearms.”
The decree states that individuals can apply for a permit from the authorities to possess and carry firearms. Penalties for not having a permit will be from 6 months to 1 year in prison.
Other measures announced include the authorization of pepper spray for personal defense and the prohibition of homemade firearms. Armed, private security guards will be allowed to assist national police with surveillance and security tasks.
A state of emergency and a curfew during the early hours of the morning have also been imposed in the metropolitan area of Guayaquil, which is the second-largest city in Ecuador.
These measures have been implemented due to the rise in homicides and attacks by gangs in the country. The homicide rate in Ecuador has increased from 13.7 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021 to 25.5 in 2022.
Ecuador allows public to carry firearms for self-defense
6 people shot at Oklahoma City bar featured in ‘Tulsa King’
4 people shot at Los Angeles shopping center
Pope Francis released from hospital
More than 1,500 sea lions in Chile die of H5N1 bird flu
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
China reports human case of H3N8 bird flu
-
Legal4 days ago
Pennsylvania child rapist sentenced to 3,000 years in prison
-
World5 days ago
Fire at migrant detention facility on U.S.-Mexico border kills 38
-
Legal6 days ago
Woman opens fire at Tennessee elementary school, killing 6
-
World3 days ago
Chile reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
Politics2 days ago
Grand jury indicts Donald Trump for hush money payment
-
US News7 days ago
2 tigers escape after tornado hits Georgia zoo
-
US News1 day ago
Roof collapses during concert at Illinois theater, killing 1