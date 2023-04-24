1 killed in shooting at Rose State College near Oklahoma City

One person was killed when someone opened fire at Rose State College near Oklahoma City, local officials and witnesses say. The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

The incident began just after noon on Monday when the college in Midwest City issued an emergency alert, warning students of an “active shooter” on campus, at or near the humanities building.

Witnesses reported hearing at least six gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and quickly located the suspect, who was reportedly held at gunpoint before he was taken into custody.

The Midwest City Police Department later confirmed that one person was killed in the shooting and that the situation is now under control. The victim’s identity – or a possible motive – was not immediately known.

“The shooter is in custody and the police are on-scene,” Rose State College said in an update at 12:45 p.m. “Please remain sheltered in place as police conduct a sweep of the campus.”

