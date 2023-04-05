Twitter suspends feel-good account Buitengebieden

Twitter has suspended Buitengebieden, a popular account with more than two million followers which was known for sharing daily videos of animals and children.

Sander van den Berg, a 42-year-old man from the Netherlands, said his account was taken down on Wednesday afternoon after a copyright claim from a major record label.

“My account on Twitter is suspended because music (in videos) isn’t allowed there,” he said. “Instagram and TikTok for example pay the music industry to let their users post videos with music, but Twitter refuses to do this.”

Van den Berg said he plans to appeal the suspension. Until then, he plans to continue posting on other platforms, including Instagram, Mastodon, TikTok, Post and Spoutible.

The @Buitengebieden Twitter account called itself “the positive side of Twitter” and had roughly 2.2 million followers when it was suddenly suspended.

“The best account on Twitter is gone,” former basketball player and social media influencer Rex Chapman said in a tweet, which was viewed nearly 3 million times. “Sander does nothing but put out good vibes and love. This is dumb.”

‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill also commented on the suspension.

“@buitengebieden is one of the most heartwarming, wholesome, uplifting and joyful accounts on Twitter,” he said. “Now I have to say ‘was’. Our access to cute animal videos has plummeted.”

Van den Berg told Dutch media that running Buitengebieden is a hobby from which he never made any money, although he accepts donations via PayPal. Some creators have criticized Buitengebieden for posting photos and videos without credit or permission.