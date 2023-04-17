U.S. helicopter raid in Syria targets ISIS leader plotting terror attacks

The U.S. has carried out a helicopter raid in Syria, killing at least three ISIS fighters, one of whom is believed to be a senior leader charged with planning terror attacks in Europe and the Middle East, U.S. officials say.

U.S. Central Command confirmed in a brief statement that the operation was carried out in northern Syria on early Monday morning. The target of the raid was a senior ISIS leader and operational planner.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution,” the statement said. “The raid resulted in the probable death of the targeted individual. Two other armed individuals were killed on the target.”

No U.S. troops were injured and none of the helicopters were damaged. There were no immediate reports of civilian casualties.

“Though degraded, ISIS remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” said General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the commander of Central Command. “We will continue the relentless campaign against ISIS.”

Other details about the raid, including the name of the target, were not immediately made public. “We will provide additional details soon,” Central Command spokesman Joe Buccino said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. military carried out an airstrike in northwest Syria, killing a senior ISIS leader responsible for plotting terrorist attacks in Europe and developing the leadership of the group’s network.

ISIS, also known as Daesh, occupied roughly one-third of Syria and Iraq at its peak in late 2014, setting off a major humanitarian crisis. The group carried out or inspired numerous terrorist attacks around the world, killing thousands of people, but its so-called caliphate has all but disappeared. It now controls only small pockets of land.