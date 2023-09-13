Texas Amber Alert: Amir De La Luz missing from El Paso

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Amir De La Luz after he was allegedly abducted in El Paso, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Amir was last seen at around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the 4400 block of La Luz in El Paso, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect is Ariel De La Luz, who is described as a 20-year-old white male with brown hair and black eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has facial tattoos and was last seen wearing black clothing.

Ariel is believed to have taken the child in a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger with Texas license plate number SSX8565. The photo above is of the actual vehicle.

Amir is described as a 1-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 23 pounds. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Anyone who sees Amir, Ariel or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the El Paso Police Department at (915) 212-4068 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.