Texas Amber Alert: Audrii Cunningham abducted in Polk County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham after she was allegedly abducted from Livingston in Polk County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Audrii was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive in Livingston, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

The amber alert did not include any information about a possible suspect.

Audrii is described as an 11-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 4 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black pants and black high-top tennis shoes. She also has a camo backpack.

Anyone who sees Audrii is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810 if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

