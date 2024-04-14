G7 leaders condemn Iranian attack against Israel

The leaders of the Group of Seven – which includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the European Union – have “unequivocally” condemned Iran’s unprecedented attack against Israel.

Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel on Saturday night, although nearly all of them were downed before reaching Israel. The attack was retaliation for Israel’s airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

“With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilization of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided,” the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.

The statement adds: “We will continue to work to stabilize the situation and avoid further escalation. In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives.”

The leaders of the G7 also expressed their “full solidarity and support” to Israel and its people, and reaffirmed their commitment towards Israel’s security.

The Group of Seven consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as the European Union as a non-enumerated member.