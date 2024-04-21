Intruder arrested at home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

An intruder was arrested early Sunday morning after breaking into Getty House, the official residence of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, according to her office. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday when an intruder broke into Getty House through a window, according to Zach Seidl, the Deputy Mayor of Communications.

“Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe,” Seidl said in a brief statement. “The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect.”

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a man had been arrested at the mayor’s home in Hancock Park. The suspect’s name and age were not immediately released.

Article continues below the player

There was no word on why the suspect broke into the mayor’s home.

Getty House is located on South Irving Boulevard and is designated as the official residence for the mayor of Los Angeles. Karen Bass, a Democrat, has served as mayor since December 2022.