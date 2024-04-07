Washington Amber Alert: Teddy Templeton abducted in Kitsap County

A Washington state Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Teddy Templeton after he was allegedly abducted from his home in Kitsap County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at around 12 a.m. on Sunday when the suspect, his 39-year-old biological mother, took Teddy from his bed. The woman had previously threatened to harm herself and the child, according to the amber alert.

The suspect has been identified as Shannon Michelle Isbell, a 39-year-old white woman with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.

Isbell is believed to have taken the child in a blue 2005 Kia Spectra Sedan with Washington state license plate number BER2466. It’s unknown where they may be heading.

Anyone who sees Teddy, Isbell , or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office if you have any other information that could help investigators.

