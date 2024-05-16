Kansas Amber Alert: Marishelia De La Cruz abducted in Seward County

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Marishelia was found in Texas at around 10:30 p.m. and is said to be safe.

A Kansas Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Marishelia Louis-De La Cruz after she was allegedly abducted from the City of Liberal in Seward County, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday when Marishelia was reported to have been forcibly abducted from Mary Frame Park at 530 S New York Avenue in Liberal, according to the amber alert.

“A relative of Marishelia witnessed De La Cruz inside a black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe … driven by an unknown Hispanic male,” police said. “It appeared that she was screaming and crying and was being held against her will.”

The suspect vehicle is bearing Texas license plate TTJ8135. It was last seen heading west on U.S. Route 54. The suspect is only described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s who was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Marishelia is a 15-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and pink flip flops.

“It is believed that Marishelia Louis De La Cruz is in imminent danger,” police said in the amber alert. Other details about her abduction were not immediately known.

Anyone who sees Marishelia or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0150 if you have other information that could help investigators.

