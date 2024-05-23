Norway bans all Russian tourists from entering the country

Norway has said it will bar nearly all Russian citizens from entering the Nordic country, the latest measure in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The new restrictions are taking effect before the end of the month.

Norway had already restricted the issuance of tourist visas for most Russian citizens but some were able to use visas issued by other members of the border-free Schengen area to circumvent those restrictions.

Under the new rules, Russian citizens whose purpose is tourism or other non-essential travel will be rejected at Norway’s external border, according to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. This also applies to Russians with Norwegian visas issued before 2022 and visas issued by other Schengen states.

“The decision to tighten the entry rules are in line with the Norwegian approach of standing by allies and partners in the reactions against Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” said Justice and Public Security Minister Emilie Enger Mehl.

The change allows police officers to refuse the entry of Russian citizens at the border, though exceptions will be made in certain cases. This includes Russians who want to visit close family members or who plan to work or study in Norway.