World
Person dies after being sucked into engine at Amsterdam Airport
One person has died after being sucked into the engine of a KLM passenger plane at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, according to local officials. Witnesses told a Dutch newspaper that it appeared to be intentional.
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday when KLM Flight 1341, an Embraer E190 which is used for short-haul flights, was preparing to take off for a flight to Billund Airport in Denmark.
“An incident occurred on the platform at Schiphol in which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine and died,” the Royal Marechaussee, which is responsible for airport security, said in a brief statement.
Both KLM and the Royal Marechaussee provided few details about the circumstances, saying only that the incident is being investigated. Details such as the victim’s identity – or whether they were an employee – were also not immediately released.
“We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol,” KLM said in a short statement.
An employee who was working on Flight 1341 said the victim appeared to have “jumped” into the engine after the crew had finished the safety instructions, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.
The employee described hearing a “hellish noise” and said smoke was briefly visible near the engine, according to the report. Multiple passengers and crew members were said to have witnessed the incident.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis related to suicide, mental health or substance use, call or text the U.S. Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a counselor in your area. If you’re in the UK, call the Samaritans at 116123. In the Netherlands, call 113.
Heftig incident op Schiphol.— Menno Swart (@MennoSwart) May 29, 2024
Een persoon is in de motor gesprongen van een @embraer van KLM. https://t.co/u21x8uH9OG pic.twitter.com/Gf81P0Cqme
Never experienced this welcome at Schiphol before .. pic.twitter.com/vaj4OKi2gO— Willem Middelkoop (@wmiddelkoop) May 29, 2024
