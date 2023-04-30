World
ISIS leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi killed in Syria
Abu al-Hussein al-Qurashi, the top leader and so-called caliph of the Islamic State group (ISIS), has been killed in a Turkish operation in northern Syria, according to the Turkish government.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on late Sunday night that al-Qurashi was “neutralized” in an operation in Syria carried out by Turkish forces earlier this weekend.
“MIT (the National Intelligence Organization) has been tracking the so-called leader of Daesh, Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, for a long time,” Erdogan said during an interview. “This person was neutralized in Syria yesterday.”
The operation was carried out at 1 a.m. on Saturday when Turkish forces stormed a house in a village near Jindires, about 7 kilometers from the Turkish border, according to local journalists.
The Turkish forces clashed with ISIS fighters at the compound and surrounded al-Qurashi, who refused to surrender. He then blew himself up with explosives which were strapped to his body.
Al-Qurashi became the fourth leader of ISIS in November, when the group announced the death of his predecessor. No photos were ever released. The founder of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed by U.S. forces in 2019.
Earlier this month, the U.S. carried out a helicopter raid in northern Syria, killing at least three ISIS fighters, including a senior leader, in response to intelligence about a plot to kidnap government officials abroad.
ISIS, also known as Daesh, occupied roughly one-third of Syria and Iraq at its peak in 2014, setting off a major humanitarian crisis. The group carried out or inspired numerous terrorist attacks around the world, but its so-called caliphate has all but disappeared. It now controls only small pockets of land.
ISIS leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi killed in Syria
India becomes world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people
Small plane crashes into Los Angeles hillside, killing 1
34 injured in roof collapse at house party near Ohio State University
Manhunt for Texas man who killed 5 neighbors
North Korea releases footage of first-ever solid-fuel ICBM launch
WATCH: ‘Near-miss’ as trees fall at Masters Tournament in Georgia
WATCH: U.S., South Korea and Japan hold naval exercises amidst rising tensions
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
Most Viewed
-
Business6 days ago
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News
-
World1 week ago
Kenyan cult leader told followers to starve themselves, at least 47 dead
-
World2 days ago
Drone attack hits oil terminal in Crimea
-
US News18 hours ago
Small plane crashes into Los Angeles hillside, killing 1
-
World6 days ago
7.1 quake hits off Indonesia, generating small tsunami
-
Legal6 days ago
1 killed in shooting at Rose State College near Oklahoma City
-
US News3 days ago
U.S. Army helicopters crash in Alaska, killing 3
-
Business6 days ago
CNN fires anchor Don Lemon