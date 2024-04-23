Large cargo plane crashes near Fairbanks, Alaska

A large cargo plane operated by Alaska Air Fuel crashed Tuesday while taking off from Fairbanks International Airport, according to local and federal officials. Two people were on board.

The aircraft, a Douglas C-54 Skymaster, was taking off just before 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday when it lost altitude and crashed on the Tanana River, a few miles to the southwest of the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said two people were on board the plane, which was registered to Alaska Air Fuel, a company based in Wasilla which provides aviation fuel.

Photos taken by witnesses showed a plume of black smoke rising from the crash site in a remote area. The condition of the crew was not immediately known.

Article continues below the player

“Please avoid the area and expect an increased first responder presence in the area,” Alaska State Troopers said in a brief statement. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are sending investigators to determine the cause of Tuesday’s plane crash.

The Douglas C-54 was first introduced in the early 1940s and was used by the U.S. Air Force during World War II and the Korean War. They have also been used for cargo and other non-combat purposes.