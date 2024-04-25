Up to 160 pilot whales stranded on Australian coast

Up to 160 pilot whales have stranded themselves along the coast of Western Australia, sparking a rescue effort to save as many whales as possible, according to state and local officials. At least 26 have already died.

The whales were discovered on early Thursday morning in the Toby Inlet area near Dunsborough, a town about 187 kilometers (116 miles) southwest of Perth in Western Australia.

The state’s Parks and Wildlife Service said four pods of whales were spread across an area of about 500 meters (0.3 mile) near Toby Inlet. Many of them are still in the water but close to shore.

“Unfortunately, 26 whales that stranded on the beach have died,” the wildlife service said in an update at 11:20 a.m.

“Based on previous strandings involving this species of whale … these events usually result in the beached animals having to be euthanised as the most humane outcome,” the agency said. “We always hope for the best outcome.”

A team of experienced staff, including wildlife officers, marine scientists and veterinarians, were on scene to help coordinate the rescue operation. The public has been asked not to attempt rescues by themselves.

Pilot whales work as a close-knit community and need to be in agreement with each other to make a move, causing mass strandings and making it more difficult to rescue them.

In October 2022, nearly 500 pilot whales died after stranding themselves on two beaches in New Zealand’s Chatham Islands, making it one of the biggest strandings ever recorded.