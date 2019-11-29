World
Multiple people stabbed on shopping street in The Hague
Multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident on a shopping street in The Hague, Dutch officials say. A major incident has been declared but details are still limited.
The incident began at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday when police and other emergency services were called for a stabbing incident at or near Hudson’s Bay in the city center. Multiple ambulances responded to the scene.
“Stabbing incident with multiple injured on Grote Markt Street in The Hague. Emergency services are on the scene,” police said on Twitter. One witness reported seeing at least 3 injured people, according to the AD newspaper.
Details about the circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately known, but it was extremely busy at the time because of Black Friday sales.
Police said the suspect fled the scene and is described as a light-skinned male of about 45 to 50 years old. RTL News said the suspect has since been taken into custody, but officials have yet to confirm that.
Veel politie en andere hulpdiensten in de #GroteMarktstraat. Vanwege 'Black Friday' is het daar erg druk. Publiek wordt door de politie gemaand zich te verwijderen. Nog niet bekend wat er is gebeurd. pic.twitter.com/2PMT68YHGo— Redactie Regio15.nl (@regio15) November 29, 2019
Grote Marktstraat Den Haag afgezet vanwege een steekpartij in de Hudsons Bay. Staan veel mensen bij het lint te kijken, vooral verbaasd winkelpubliek. pic.twitter.com/gT031Lp5g7— Wouter S. van Dijke 🍂 (@WoutervD) November 29, 2019
