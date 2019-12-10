Active shooter in Jersey City, at least 1 officer shot

UPDATE: Police believe there may be a third victim inside the store.

UPDATE: Another round of gunfire was heard at 1:16 p.m. It’s believed 2 suspects are firing from a bodega. Meanwhile, NBC New York is reporting that a second officer may have been hit. Details soon.

Police and other emergency services in New Jersey are responding to an active shooter in Jersey City, local officials and witnesses say. At least one officer has been shot but only few details are available.

The incident began on early Tuesday afternoon when officers were called for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a police officer who had been shot.

According to initial reports, one or two suspects may have fired from a bodega, but police are still investigating what happened. The officer was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a shoulder injury.

The incident was still being treated as an active shooter situation at 1:15 p.m. SWAT was called to the scene. Area schools are on lockdown as a precaution.

