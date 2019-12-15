Florida Amber Alert: Braxton and Bri’ya Williams missing from Jacksonville

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams after they went missing in Jacksonville, officials say. Only few details are available but anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The two children were last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street, according to the amber alert, which was issued just before 5:30 p.m. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately known.

Bri’ya is described as a 5-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds, according to the amber alert. Braxton is a 6-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds.

Braxton was last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans, while Bri’ya was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front and black leggings.

Anyone who sees the children is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

