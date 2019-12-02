Pennsylvania Amber Alert: Samara Derwin abducted in Luzerne County

A Pennsylvania Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Samara Derwin after she was allegedly abducted from Nanticoke in Luzerne County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Samara was last seen near Greater Nanticoke High School, according to the amber alert, which was issued by Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday night. Details about the circumstances of her abduction were not immediately known.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Jordan Oliver. He is believed to have stolen a marked Nanticoke police cruiser with Pennsylvania license plate number MG5473H-PA. It is a 2014 Ford Interceptor Utility.

Samara is described as a 15-year-old white female with blue eyes and brown hair with red highlights. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants, according to the amber alert. Oliver was only described as a 20-year-old white male.

Anyone who sees Samara, Oliver, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call Pennsylvania State Police if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

We’re working to gather more information.

