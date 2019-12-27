Plane carrying 100 people crashes near Almaty, Kazakhstan

UPDATE: The death toll has risen to 12, according to the government.

A passenger plane carrying 100 people has crashed into a building while taking off from an airport near the Kazakh city of Almaty, local officials and witnesses say. At least seven people are confirmed dead but rescue work is still underway.

The accident happened at about 7:20 a.m. on Friday when Bek Air Flight 2100 was taking off from Almaty International Airport for a flight to Nur-Sultan, the nation’s capital. It lost altitude and plowed through a concrete barrier before crashing into a two-story building.

A statement from Almaty International Airport confirmed that at least seven people were killed, but added that rescue work was still continuing. It said the plane, a Fokker 100, was carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members.

“There are survivors,” the airport said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the friends and families of those killed. He said a special government commission had been established to investigate the crash, adding: “All those responsible will be severely punished in accordance with the law.”

Credit: Interior Ministry