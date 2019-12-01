World
Queen Elizabeth II is alive, death rumors denied
Rumors and false reports claiming that Queen Elizabeth II had died went viral on social media on late Sunday evening, but they were quickly denied. The monarch is believed to be in generally good health for her age.
The rumors were based on a screenshot of a WhatsApp group chat in which it was claimed that the queen, who is 93 years old, had died on Sunday afternoon. Fake Twitter accounts using the BBC and Sky News logos were also used to claim that the queen had died.
The rumors were denied a short time later.
“I see we have reached that time of year where I have to dispel rumours of HM’s passing,” Charlie Proctor of Royal Central said. “The Queen is not dead. She is alive [and] well and is very much looking forward to hosting President Trump and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for the NATO reception.”
The queen is believed to be in generally good health for her age and has rarely needed medical treatment. She was hospitalized in March 2013 for nearly 24 hours to receive treatment for symptoms of gastroenteritis, and in 2003 she underwent a minor operation to remove a torn cartilage from her right knee.
Elizabeth II is the queen regnant of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, Barbados, the Bahamas, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
