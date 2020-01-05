World
Strong earthquake hits southeast Mexico
A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck southeast Mexico, with tremors felt as far away as Mexico City and neighboring countries, seismologists and residents say. There were no immediate reports of major damage.
The earthquake, which struck at 10:40 p.m. local time on Saturday, was centered about 122 kilometers (76 miles) northeast of Salina Cruz, a major seaport in the southern state of Oaxaca. It struck at a depth of 97 kilometers (60 miles).
Mexico’s Seismological Service (SSN) put the preliminary magnitude at 6.0, down from an initial estimate of 6.5. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake measured 5.8.
Residents said tremors were felt across the region, as far away as Mexico City, Guatemala, and Belize. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, but some buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
There is no threat of a tsunami.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back as details become available.
