World
2 dead, 6 injured as 11-year-old opens fire at Mexican school
An 11-year-old boy has opened fire at his elementary school in northern Mexico, killing a teacher and injuring six others before committing suicide, local officials say. A possible motive was not immediately known.
The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday when shots were fired at Cervantes College in Torreón, a city in Mexico’s northern state of Coahuila. Details about the circumstances were not immediately known.
Mayor Jorge Zermeño Infante told reporters at the scene that the young boy was carrying 2 handguns when he opened fire at the school. Photos taken at the scene showed the student’s body next to that of his teacher.
The director of a nearby hospital said six people were taken to hospital for treatment. Among those injured are five students and one teacher. Some of the injured were undergoing surgery on Friday morning, but none of them are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
⚠ ÚLTIMA HORA: Alumno ingresa con arma a la escuela en Torreón, #Coahuila y dispara en contra de sus compañeros; reportan al menos tres muertos y 4 heridos. @telediariomty. pic.twitter.com/PTebryZdi1— Víctor Martínez (@victormtzlucio) January 10, 2020
