2 dead, 6 injured as 11-year-old opens fire at Mexican school

An 11-year-old boy has opened fire at his elementary school in northern Mexico, killing a teacher and injuring six others before committing suicide, local officials say. A possible motive was not immediately known.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday when shots were fired at Cervantes College in Torreón, a city in Mexico’s northern state of Coahuila. Details about the circumstances were not immediately known.

Advertisment





Mayor Jorge Zermeño Infante told reporters at the scene that the young boy was carrying 2 handguns when he opened fire at the school. Photos taken at the scene showed the student’s body next to that of his teacher.

The director of a nearby hospital said six people were taken to hospital for treatment. Among those injured are five students and one teacher. Some of the injured were undergoing surgery on Friday morning, but none of them are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Advertisment





This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.