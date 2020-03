Tracking coronavirus: Map, data and timeline

The tables below show confirmed cases of coronavirus (2019-nCoV, officially known as SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19) around the world. Scroll down to see a timeline showing all of the recent updates.

Diamond Princess: Cases are not included in the Japanese government’s official count. 380 of the 696 were asymptomatic. 14 are U.S. citizens whose test results weren’t known until they left the ship. The total does not include 3 employees of Japan’s Health Ministry and 1 staff member of Japan’s Cabinet Secretariat, all of whom were infected while working on the ship. It does also not include people who tested positive upon returning home: 45 people in the U.S., 10 in Australia (one of whom died), 4 in the UK, 5 in Hong Kong, 3 in Israel, and 2 in Japan.

Denmark: The total includes 80 cases in the Faroe Islands.

France includes Guadeloupe, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin, French Guiana, Martinique, Mayotte, and Réunion. It does not include French Polynesia, which is listed separately.

The United Kingdom includes England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, and the Cayman Islands are listed separately..

Note: Due to the high number of new cases, it may take several days before new locations appear on the map.

Black: Cities with 1,000 or more cases

Purple: Cities with 100 or more cases

Red: Cities with 20 or more cases

Orange: Less than 20 cases

Diamond shape: Cities with deaths

Timeline for major updates (GMT)

Timeline shows updates from the most-affected countries or which have at least 50 new cases or 5 new deaths. Countries or regions reporting their first cases or deaths are also included, as are cases which are notable for another reason..

20 March

23:55: 58 new cases and 2 new deaths in Louisiana, United States. (Source)

23:33: 155 new cases and 4 new deaths in California, United States (Source)

23:12: 54 new cases in Russia. (Source)

23:11: 77 new cases and 1 new death in British Columbia, Canada. (Source)

23:10: 65 new cases and 1 new death in Georgia, United States. (Source)

22:30: 131 new cases and 2 new deaths in Florida, United States. (Source)

22:23: 496 new cases and 13 new deaths in Switzerland. (Source)

22:22: 59 new cases and 2 new deaths in Ecuador. (Source)

22:15: 148 new cases and 9 new deaths in Washington state, United States. (Source)

21:26: 671 new cases and 5 new deaths in New York state, United States. (Source)

20:57: 168 new cases and 2 new deaths in Ecuador. (Source)

20:56: First 2 deaths in the United Arab Emirates. (Source)

20:49: 257 new cases and 4 new deaths in Brazil. (Source)

20:39: 16 new cases and 4 new deaths in Iraq. (Source)

20:34: 28 new cases and 1 new death in Israel. This is the first death in Israel. (Source 1, Source 2)

20:31: 85 new cases and 1 new death in Massachusetts, United States. This is the first death in Massachusetts. (Source)

20:26: 311 new cases and 5 new deaths in Turkey. (Source)

20:05: 163 new cases and 1 new death in Illinois, United States. (Source)

19:03: 74 new cases in Tennessee, United States. (Source)

18:56: 3 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

18:55: 112 new cases and 3 new deaths in Denmark, including 8 cases in the Faroe Islands. (Source)

18:54: 50 new cases in Finland. (Source)

18:50: 133 new cases and 3 new deaths in Georgia, United States. (Source)

18:48: 92 new cases in Chile. (Source)

18:46: 215 new cases in Michigan, United States. (Source)

18:44: 1,617 new cases and 78 new deaths in France. (Source)

18:42: 51 new cases and 1 new death in Wisconsin, United States. (Source)

18:37: 87 new cases in Louisiana, United States. (Source)

18:33: 139 new cases in the Czech Republic. (Source)

18:30: 743 new cases and 3 new deaths New York state, United States. This includes 743 new cases in New York City. (Source)

18:24: 50 new cases and 1 new death in Ohio, United States. This is the first death in Ohio. (Source)

18:14: 148 new cases and 2 new deaths in New Jersey, United States. (Source)

18:04: 126 new cases in Ireland. (Source)

17:52: 714 new cases and 33 new deaths in the United Kingdom. (Source)

17:23: First death in Washington, D.C. (Source)

17:09: 5,986 new cases and 627 new deaths in Italy. (Source)

16:01: 83 new cases in Pennsylvania, United States. (Source)

15:40: 2,333 new cases and 208 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

15:23: 1,465 new cases in New York state, United States. (Source)

15:01: 48 new cases in Hong Kong. (Source)

14:48: 52 new cases in South Africa. (Source)

13:00: 534 new cases and 30 new deaths in the Netherlands. (Source)

13:00: 149 new cases and 1 new death in Luxembourg. (Source)

12:40: 79 new cases in Iceland. (Source)

12:31: 60 new cases and 7 new deaths in Indonesia. (Source)

11:24: 676 new cases in Switzerland. (Source)

11:03: 235 new cases and 3 new deaths in Portugal. (Source)

10:17: 1,237 new cases and 149 new deaths in Iran. (Source)

08:27: 190 new cases in Austria. (Source)

06:31: 81 new cases in California, United States. (Source)

06:30: 125 new cases and 2 new deaths in Texas, United States. (Source)

06:17: 84 new cases and 1 new death in Pakistan. (Source 1, Source 2)

06:14: 50 new cases in Thailand. (Source)

06:13: 104 new cases in Israel. (Source)

06:08: 11 new cases in Japan. (Source)

06:05: 6 new cases in Norway. (Source)

05:58: 3 new cases in Switzerland. (Source)

01:15: 87 new cases and 3 new deaths in South Korea. (Source)

00:31: 339 new cases and 4 new deaths in New York City, New York state, United States. (Source)

00:15: First 2 cases in Haiti. (Source)

19 March

23:33: 83 new cases and 2 new deaths in California, United States. (Source)

23:18: First case on the Isle of Man. (Source)

23:01: 224 new cases in Michigan, United States. (Source)

22:59: 2 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

22:29: 189 new cases and 6 new deaths in Washington state, United States. (Source)

22:29: 63 new cases and 1 new death in Connecticut, United States. (Source)

22:28: 1,146 new cases and 11 new deaths in New York state, United States. (Source)

22:22: 106 new cases and 3 new deaths in Brazil. (Source)

22:07: 61 new cases in Colorado, United States. (Source)

22:03: 1 new death in Austria. (Source)

22:00: 103 new cases in Florida, United States. (Source)

22:00: 44 new cases in Israel. (Source)

22:00: 191 new cases and 1 new death in Ireland. (Source)

21:24: 114 new cases and 1 new death in Spain. (Source)

21:08: 32 new cases and 1 new death in Japan. (Source)

21:05: 184 new cases in Norway. (Source)

21:00: 1,861 new cases and 108 new deaths in France. (Source)

20:54: 168 new cases and 2 new deaths in Turkey. (Source)

20:53: 276 new cases and 7 new deaths in Switzerland. (Source)

20:50: 2,226 new cases and 13 new deaths in Germany. (Source)

20:50: 89 new cases and 3 new deaths in Peru. (Source)

19:54: 72 new cases in Massachusetts, United States. (Source)

19:51: 134 new cases and 3 new deaths in Illinois, United States. (Source)

19:25: 816 new cases and 63 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

19:11: 56 new cases in Tennessee, United States. (Source)

19:10: 580 new cases and 7 new deaths in the United Kingdom. (Source)

19:03: 122 new cases in the Czech Republic. (Source)

19:00: 315 new cases and 4 new deaths in New Jersey, United States. (Source)

18:59: 108 new cases and 2 new deaths in Denmark, including 14 new cases in the Faroe Islands. (Source)

17:05: 5,322 new cases and 427 new deaths in Italy. (Source)

16:07: 144 new cases and 1 new death in Sweden. (Source 1, Source 2)

15:23: 143 new cases and 1 new death in Portugal. (Source)

15:07: First case in Chad. The patient is a Moroccan national who traveled to Chad from Cameroon. (Source)

15:03: 29 new deaths in England, United Kingdom. (Source)

14:56: Prince Albert, the leader of Monaco, has tested positive for coronavirus. (Source)

14:51: 1,238 new cases in New York state, United States. (Source)

14:33: 170 new cases in Austria. (Source)

14:32: 67 new cases in Louisiana, United States. (Source)

13:25: 409 new cases and 18 new deaths in the Netherlands. (Source)

12:47: 70 new cases in Pakistan. (Source)

12:36: 24 new cases in Wales, United Kingdom. (Source)

12:27: 719 new cases in Switzerland. (Source)

12:12: 39 new cases and 3 new deaths in Scotland, United Kingdom. (Source)

11:49: First death in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. (Source)

11:43: 80 new cases in Iceland. (Source)

11:38: 102 new cases and 3 new deaths in Switzerland. (Source)

11:17: 2,378 new cases and 129 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

11:16: 756 new cases and 3 new deaths in Germany. (Source)

11:14: 1,046 new cases and 149 new deaths in Iran. (Source)

11:09: 309 new cases and 7 new deaths in Belgium. (Source)

09:10: 132 new cases and 2 new deaths in Luxembourg. (Source)

09:09: 60 new cases in Thailand. (Source)

09:03: 82 new cases and 6 new deaths in Indonesia. (Source)

08:34: First death in Russia. (Source)

08:31: 102 new cases in Israel. (Source)

08:20: 110 new cases in Malaysia. (Source)

08:16: 50 new cases in the Czech Republic. (Source)

07:58: 24 new cases in Denmark, including 11 cases in the Faroe Islands. (Source)

07:55: 372 new cases and 3 new deaths in Austria. (Source 1, Source 2)

07:50: 112 new cases and 2 new deaths in Norway. (Source)

06:03: 89 new cases and 3 new deaths in Japan. This includes cases which were reported on the previous day. (Source)

04:46: First death in Mexico. (Source)

04:02: 146 new cases and 4 new deaths in California, United States. (Source)

02:43: 57 new cases in Ecuador. (Source)

02:30: First case in El Salvador. The patient recently returned from Italy. (Source)

01:58: First case in Nicaragua. The patient is a man who recently returned from Panama. (Source)

01:15: China’s National Health Commission reports 34 new cases across the mainland, excluding Hubei province. All of the new cases were imported. (Source)

01:15: 8 new deaths in Hubei province, China. There were no new cases for the first time since the outbreak was detected. (Source)

01:09: 152 new cases and 7 new deaths in South Korea. (Source)

00:30: 23 new cases in Spain. (Source)

00:29: First death in Maryland, United States. (Source)

18 March

17 March

23:16: 108 new cases and 4 new deaths in Washington state, United States. (Source)

22:15: 51 new cases and 1 new death in Turkey. The patient was an 89-year-old who contracted the virus from someone who had contact with China. This is the first death in Turkey. (Source)

22:13: First 2 cases in Montenegro. All countries in Europe now have at least one confirmed case of coronavirus. (Source)

22:12: 83 new cases and 3 new deaths in British Columbia, Canada. (Source)

22:04: First case in West Virginia, United States. All 50 U.S. states now have at least 1 confirmed case of coronavirus. American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands are the only U.S. territories with no confirmed cases. (Source)

22:00: 5 new cases in Sweden. (Source)

21:44: First case in Montserrat. The patient is a visitor from the United Kingdom. (Source)

21:33: 8 new cases and 2 new deaths in Germany. (Source)

21:30: 78 new cases in Spain. (Source)

21:18: First case in Gambia. The patient is a 21-year-old Gambian woman who traveled from the United Kingdom through Morocco. (Source)

20:47: 51 new cases in the Czech Republic. (Source)

20:05: 1,097 new cases and 27 new deaths in France.

20:00: 69 new cases in Ireland. (Source)

19:55: 45 new cases and 1 new death in Japan. (Source)

19:53: 736 new cases and 1 new death in Germany.

19:50: 60 new cases in California, United States. Most of the new cases (50) are in Los Angeles County. (Source)

19:42: 432 new cases and 23 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

17:16: 3,526 new cases and 345 new deaths in Italy. (Source)

17:00: 92 new cases and 3 new deaths in Denmark, including 36 new cases in the Faroe Islands. (Source)

16:58: 70 new cases and 1 new death in Sweden. (Source)

16:54: 16 new deaths in the United Kingdom. (Source)

16:48: 642 new cases and 3 new deaths in Germany. (Source)

16:44: 50 new cases and 8 new deaths in Switzerland. (Source)

16:03: 97 new cases in Norway. (Source)

15:49: 316 new cases in Austria. (Source)

15:00: 407 new cases in the United Kingdom. (Source)

14:53: 185 new cases in Belgium. (Source)

14:35: 11 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

14:01: First death in Brazil. The patient was a 62-year-old man in São Paulo. (Source 1, Source 2)

13:35: 320 new cases in Switzerland. (Source)

13:09: 117 new cases in Portugal. (Source)

13:05: 292 new cases and 19 new deaths in the Netherlands. (Source)

13:02: 338 new cases in Germany. (Source)

12:55: 128 new cases and 8 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

12:01: 120 new cases and 2 new deaths in Malaysia. These are the first 2 deaths in Malaysia. (Source 1, Source 2, Source 3)

11:47: 59 new cases in Luxembourg. (Source)

11:44: 364 new cases and 3 new deaths in Germany. (Source)

11:20: 1,236 new cases and 149 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

10:59: 1,178 new cases and 135 new deaths in Iran. (Source)

05:58: 91 new cases in Norway. (Source)

05:50: 130 new cases and 5 new deaths in Switzerland. (Source)

05:05: 62 new cases in Brazil. These were reported by state health departments and were not included in the figure from the Health Ministry. (Source)

03:15: 57 new cases in California, United States. (Source)

02:25: 5 new deaths in California, United States. (Source)

01:50: 1 new case in Monaco. The patient is Minister of State Serge Telle. (Source)

01:06: 84 new cases and 6 new deaths in South Korea. (Source)

16 March

23:01: 3 new deaths in Germany. (Source)

22:59: 67 new cases in Washington state, United States. (Source)

22:17: 2 new cases in Spain. (Source)

22:00: 62 new cases and 4 new deaths in Sweden. (Source)

21:31: 68 new cases and 6 new deaths in King County, Washington state, United States. (Source)

20:56: 54 new cases in Ireland. (Source)

20:00: 5 new deaths in Belgium. (Source)

20:00: 38 new cases in Qatar. (Source)

19:45: First case in Greenland. (Source)

19:34: 1,210 new cases and 21 new deaths in France. (Source)

19:28: 503 new cases and 6 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

19:25: 98 new cases in Germany. (Source)

18:43: 2 new deaths in the United Kingdom. (Source)

18:40: 81 new cases in Chile. (Source)

18:25: British actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus. (Source)

18:15: 78 new cases in New Jersey, United States. (Source)

18:03: 18 new deaths in the United Kingdom. (Source)

18:00: 17 new cases and 4 new deaths in Japan. (Source)

17:44: 23 new cases in Denmark, including 7 new cases in the Faroe Islands. (Source)

17:35: 86 new cases and 1 new death in Portugal. This is the first death in Portugal. (Source 1, Source 2)

17:20: 926 new cases and 1 new death in Germany. (Source)

17:10: 3,233 new cases and 349 new deaths in Italy. (Source)

17:00: 57 new cases and 2 new deaths in Austria. (Source)

16:50: 85 new cases in Pakistan. (Source)

16:30: 30 new cases and 1 new death in Spain. (Source)

16:00: 27 new cases in Sweden. (Source)

15:20: 221 new cases in New York state, United States. (Source)

15:55: 171 new cases in the United Kingdom. (Source)

13:45: 663 new cases and 38 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

13:05: 278 new cases and 4 new deaths in the Netherlands. (Source)

13:00: 24 new cases in Denmark. (Source)

12:14: First case in Tanzania. Patient is a Tanzanian woman who had traveled to Denmark, Sweden and Belgium. (Source)

11:41: 900 new cases and 5 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

11:20: 435 new cases in Germany. (Source)

10:49: 1,053 new cases and 129 new deaths in Iran. (Source)

10:20: 172 new cases and 1 new death in Belgium. (Source)

09:44: 99 new cases in Austria. (Source)

09:26: 125 new cases in Malaysia. (Source)

08:30: 7 new cases and 1 new death in Bahrain. This is the first death in Bahrain. (Source)

06:28: 50 new cases in Israel. (Source)

06:05: 2 new cases in Norway. (Source)

06:00: 1 new death in Switzerland. (Source)

05:58: 1 new death in Germany. (Source)

02:00: 74 new cases in South Korea. (Source)

01:00: 16 new cases and 14 new deaths in China. This includes 4 cases and 14 deaths in Hubei province, China. (Source)

15 March