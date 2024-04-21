US News
At least 8 people shot at Memphis block party
At least 8 people were shot Saturday when gunfire erupted at a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, police say. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened just before 7:20 p.m. on Saturday when hundreds of people were attending an unauthorized block party at Orange Mound Park in southeast Memphis.
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis initially reported that 16 people were shot but the department later revised it to 8, saying some of the victims had been counted multiple times.
Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the other six were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One of them remained in critical condition just before midnight.
“We are working tirelessly tonight to identify the individuals who were involved in this shooting,” Davis said. “We believe there were at least two individuals that fired weapons during this incident.”
Details about a possible motive for the shooting were not immediately known and no arrests were made as of early Sunday morning.
BREAKING: Mass shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. Police confirming multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/KhLyZfthpz— Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) April 21, 2024
Several people seen holding guns in the air prior to shooting pic.twitter.com/FE0xrvTL54— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) April 21, 2024
