At least 1 killed, 9 injured in Wynne, Arkansas party shooting

At least one person was killed and nine others were injured when gunfire erupted at a block party in Wynne in Arkansas, local officials say. It’s believed other victims may have been transported in private vehicles.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. on Saturday when shots were fired at a block party near the corner of Williams Avenue and Martin Luther King Street in Wynne, about 40 miles west of Memphis.

Arkansas State Police said at least 10 victims were taken to area hospitals, including 8 people who were shot and 2 others who were run over by vehicles at the scene.

Varian Campbell, 27, of Wynne was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said in a press release. Other victims were both male and female, with ages ranging from 24 to 49.

“Authorities believe additional injured individuals may have been transported to hospitals in private vehicles,” the statement said, without specifying how many other victims may have been involved.

“Investigators have identified multiple people of interest,” police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Troop D at (870) 970-6082.