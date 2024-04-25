US News
Large fire erupts at Oceanside Pier near San Diego
A large fire erupted Thursday in a vacant restaurant at the end of the Oceanside Pier near San Diego, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky, officials and witnesses say. No injuries were reported.
The incident began at around 3 p.m. PT on Thursday when firefighters were called to a fire inside the building which was previously occupied by Ruby’s Diner at the end of the pier.
The pier was evacuated while dozens of firefighters, including firefighting boats, responded to the scene to put out the flames. Thick plumes of black smoke were initially visible.
The incident was upgraded to a two-alarm fire. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
“My team and I are closely following the news of the fire on Oceanside Pier,” U.S. Rep. Mike Levin said. “We have been in contact with [the City of Oceanside] and I am committed to doing everything I can to help.”
The Oceanside Fire Department has asked citizens to stay away from the immediate area.
The Oceanside Municipal Pier first opened in 1888 but several versions were destroyed by heavy storms. The current iteration opened in 1987 and is the longest wooden pier on the U.S. West Coast, reaching 1,954 feet (596 meters).
Our Oceanside Pier is on #fire #oceanside #oceansidefire— Tony Potts (@TonyPotts1) April 25, 2024
Photo: Rod Wilson Photography pic.twitter.com/6z2lsycF3T
Firefighters in Oceanside, California are battling a two-alarm structure fire burning just off the tip of Oceanside Pier. Aerial and marine support was requested to assist the firefight while pier evacuations are underway. pic.twitter.com/pOBoTJbpAx— Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 25, 2024
