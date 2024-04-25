Large fire erupts at Oceanside Pier near San Diego

A large fire erupted Thursday in a vacant restaurant at the end of the Oceanside Pier near San Diego, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky, officials and witnesses say. No injuries were reported.

The incident began at around 3 p.m. PT on Thursday when firefighters were called to a fire inside the building which was previously occupied by Ruby’s Diner at the end of the pier.

The pier was evacuated while dozens of firefighters, including firefighting boats, responded to the scene to put out the flames. Thick plumes of black smoke were initially visible.

The incident was upgraded to a two-alarm fire. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Article continues below the player

“My team and I are closely following the news of the fire on Oceanside Pier,” U.S. Rep. Mike Levin said. “We have been in contact with [the City of Oceanside] and I am committed to doing everything I can to help.”

The Oceanside Fire Department has asked citizens to stay away from the immediate area.

The Oceanside Municipal Pier first opened in 1888 but several versions were destroyed by heavy storms. The current iteration opened in 1987 and is the longest wooden pier on the U.S. West Coast, reaching 1,954 feet (596 meters).