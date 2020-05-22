Texas Amber Alert: Ayalah Bratcher abducted in Fort Worth

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 11-month-old Ayalah Bratcher after she was allegedly abducted in Fort Worth, local officials say. Police are looking for a red Honda Accord and anyone with information is urged to call 911.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday when Ayalah was allegedly abducted in the 5700 block of Rendon Bloodworth Road in Fort Worth, according to the amber alert. Specific details were not immediately released.

Police believe the baby was taken in a red 2008 Honda Accord with Texas license plate JMD7340. Details about a possible suspect have not been released.

Ayalah is described as an 11-month-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 1 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple/pink onesie with flowers and has pierced ears, an abdominal scar, and an active feeding tube.

Anyone who sees Ayalah or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 884-1213 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

