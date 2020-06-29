Florida Amber Alert: Josiah Brantley abducted in Tallahassee

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley after he was allegedly abducted in Tallahassee, state officials say. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Josiah was last seen near the 2500 block of Holton Street in Tallahassee on Monday, according to the amber alert, which was issued at 6 p.m. Specific details about the abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Jasmine Brantley, who is described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Jasmine is believed to have taken the child in a black 2019 Dodge Journey with Florida tag number KCWV29, according to police. A second adult, 30-year-old Damian Burgman, may be with them.

Anyone who sees Josiah, Jasmine, Burgman, or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 if you have other information that could help investigators.

