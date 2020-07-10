Kansas Amber Alert: Olivia Jansen abducted in Kansas City

Advertisment







A Kansas Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Olivia A. Jansen after she was abducted from her home in Kansas City, local officials say. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

According to the amber alert, Olivia’s father woke up at 6:30 a.m. on Friday and discovered that her daughter was not in the residence. The back door of the home, in the 4400 block of Gibbs Road, was standing home.

“Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location,” the Kansas City Police Department said in the amber alert. A suspect or suspect vehicle was not immediately identified.

Olivia is described as a 3-year-old female with brown hair and blue/green eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing pajamas: a pink top and purple or teal bottom. Her hair was in a ponytail.









Anyone who sees Olivia is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Kansas City Police Department at 913-596-3000 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

