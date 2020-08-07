Air India Express plane crash-lands at Calicut airport

An Air India Express plane with nearly 200 people on board has crash-landed during heavy rain in southern India’s Kerala state, killing at least three people and injuring more than 50 others, local officials say.

The accident happened at 7:40 p.m. on Friday when the aircraft, a Boeing 737, was attempting to land at Calicut International Airport after a flight from Dubai. Visibility was said to be low due to heavy rain.

Footage from the scene showed that the aircraft had broken into at least two pieces after apparently overshooting the runway. “Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire,” former government minister Alphons KJ said.

There were conflicting reports about the number of people on board Flight 344. A representative for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation put the number at 195, including 189 passengers and 6 crew members.

Local media reported that the pilot and two passengers were killed in the crash, while more than 50 others were taken to area hospitals. There was no confirmation from officials as rescue workers were still at the scene.

