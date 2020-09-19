At least 12 people shot in Rochester, New York mass shooting

Emergency services in New York are responding to a mass shooting in Rochester, local officials and witnesses say. At least a dozen people are believed to have been shot.

The incident began just before 1 a.m. on Saturday when officers received 911 calls about a shooting near Goodman and Pennsylvania Street in Rochester. The circumstances were not immediately known.

According to initial reports, at least 12 people have been shot, including two people who died at the scene. Other details about the victims have not been released.

There is no word on the status of the shooter or shooters.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.